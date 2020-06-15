Registration for Kopernik’s 2020 Link Summer STEM Exploration Summer Camps is now Open!

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

This summer will be different for all of us, but sometimes trying new things can turn out to be inspiring, engaging and fun. This summer, Kopernik’s summer camps will be done online. Read the panels below to understand why this year’s Link Summer STEM Exploration will be different and how your child or grandchild will benefit from a Kopernik summer camp.
Click here to learn more about Kopernik summer camps and our decision to move the camps to “the cloud”.

