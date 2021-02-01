From SUNY Delhi:

DELHI, NY – SUNY Delhi’s School of Nursing is announcing a Credit for Work Experience program for new students enrolling in Delhi’s Nursing RN-to-BSN program who have worked as a full-time registered nurse for more than one year. The program offers up to 12 academic credits for relevant work experience to count toward the general requirements for electives in social sciences, natural sciences, math, and humanities. The program begins in Spring 2021.

“The incentive gives a much-deserved leg up for working nurses who want to advance their careers by pursuing a bachelor’s degree but have limited time and resources to do so,” says Dr. Susan Deane, dean of the School of Nursing at SUNY Delhi. “By receiving credit for their existing work experience, they can significantly reduce their course load, save money, and graduate faster. We are particularly pleased to offer this relief during the current pandemic as nurses are more challenged than ever. The online format of our degree offers additional flexibility for working nurses juggling work, school, and family.”

To apply for work experience credit, admitted students must submit a letter from their employer verifying their employment as well as an essay for each credit category demonstrating mastery of the learning outcomes.

SUNY Delhi is recognized as a leader in nursing education and has been designated as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing.

For more details, please contact the SUNY Delhi School of Nursing by phone at 607-746-4491 or email at nursing@delhi.edu, or visit www.delhi.edu/nursing.

View Online: http://delhi.meritpages.com/news/Registered-Nurses-Offered-Work-Experience-Credit-at-SUNY-Delhi-School-of-Nursing/18669

Attachments