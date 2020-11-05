Reed proud to announce victory, wins NY23 Congressional race

From the office of Representative Tom Reed:

CORNING, NY — Tonight, Tom Reed is proud to announce he has won the NY23 congressional race.

With nearly 80% of votes tailed and nearly all election districts reporting, Reed has secured 63% of the unofficial vote and is projected to win the district handily.

Reed declared victory in front of a group of supporters and members of the media at his campaign headquarters in Corning.

“We are truly honored to see so many people across the district come out to support us with their vote. Since I was first elected to be their voice in Washington, my priority has and will always be delivering for the people of the 23rd district,” said Reed.

“As we look to continue combating COVID-19 and reigniting our economy, that fundamental commitment to service will continue to guide our work. We must now come together as Americans, regardless of party, and unite in our determination to work together to make this nation a more perfect union. We thank my opponent for a well-fought race,” continued Reed.

“This decisive victory demonstrates yet again New Yorkers want to be represented by problem solvers who know how to get things done. We’re proud Tom’s unique approach to Congress continues to resonate with so many voters and generate the broad coalition of support you saw this evening,” said campaign spokesperson Matt Coker.