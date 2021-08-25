Red Cross Volunteer Recruitment Event today

From the American Red Cross Western NY Region:

On Wednesday, August 25 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. we will hold a volunteer recruitment open house at our Endicott office (620 E. Main Street). Last year, American Red Cross of Western New York volunteers provided immediate emergency aid to hundreds of families following nearly 900 disaster-related incidents within our footprint – primarily home fires. It’s critical to have a trained and ready volunteer workforce to provide support to those in need in the wake of disasters here at home and nationwide, and we are welcoming those who want to make a difference to join our team!

We have a particular need for shelter workers, health services volunteers and Disaster Action Team (DAT) members. We are happy to set up interviews with some of our local volunteers in the lead up to this event. I’ve also attached a flyer with additional information for your reference.