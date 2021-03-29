Red Cross recognizes Assemblywoman Lupardo as 2021 Legislator of the Year

From The American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross in New York State today celebrated six state legislators for their distinguished efforts in the State Capital and their partnership with the Red Cross in their home districts, including Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

This marks the third year the Red Cross in New York State presented the award to legislators representing its three New York State regions – Greater New York, Eastern New York, and Western New York.

“We are so grateful for the partnership we share with our legislators across the state. Their commitment to improve the lives of their constituents aligns with the Red Cross’ mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. They each share in our humanitarian spirit and we are honored to recognize them for their efforts to help build more resilient communities,” said Alan H. Turner II, CEO of the American Red Cross Western New York Region.

“I am honored to be recognized by the American Red Cross as one of its Legislators of the Year. NYS has faced its share of emergencies in recent years and the ARC is always there to respond to the unique needs of every resident dealing with disaster. The Southern Tier Chapter continues to be a reliable resource at a moment’s notice, helping my constituents recover from two historic floods and other crises. Working together, we have been able to help countless New Yorkers and I’m proud to be their advocate at the state level,” said Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

The 2021 American Red Cross New York State Legislators of the Year also included Sen. Joseph Addabbo, Sen. John Brooks, Sen. Patrick Gallivan, Sen. Sue Serino, and Asm. Martiza Davila. The legislators received their awards during a virtual ceremony held this morning.

Assemblywoman Donna A. Lupardo was recognized as a 2021 New York State Legislator of the Year by the American Red Cross for her ongoing support of the Red Cross and assistance during natural catastrophes the region has faced. As the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture, Assemblywoman Lupardo has prioritized food security for vulnerable populations, and for those effected by supply chain problems and job loss during the COVID pandemic. Assemblywoman Lupardo has authored numerous pieces of legislation which were signed into law during her time in the state legislature earning her a well-deserved reputation as a tireless and effective leader.

Each year, Assemblywoman Lupardo sponsors the designation of March as Red Cross Month in the State Assembly and she has served as member of Southern Tier Sound the Alarm.Save a Life. Campaign Cabinet for many years. In addition, she was recognized for supporting Red Cross disaster preparedness initiatives and campaigns; helping to recruit new Red Cross volunteers; and promoting blood drives.

During its most recent fiscal year (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020) the Red Cross performed the following services across New York State:

Responded to 3,473 local emergencies and assisted 7,901 families ;

and assisted ; Provided fire safety education in 15,779 households ;

; Installed 45,382 new smoke alarms ;

; Collected 110,618 units of blood through 5,591 blood drives ;

through ; Educated 5,344 grade school children in emergency preparedness;

in emergency preparedness; Assisted more than 7,465 members of the military and their families;

and their families; Maintained readiness of 9,284 volunteers ;

; Trained 27,450 people through the NYS Citizens Preparedness Corps program.

About the American Red Cross: