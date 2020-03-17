Red Cross Postponing Public Events While Continuing to Deliver Mission

From the American Red Cross:

BUFFALO, NY, – As the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak continue to unfold, the American Red Cross has been working to continue delivering our vital community mission while keeping our workforce and the public safe.

In consultation with public health officials and in accordance with current safety regulations, we have made the difficult decision to postpone a number of public events in the interest of public safety. The events postponed include those originally scheduled for the following dates and locations:

March 27: Finger Lakes Chapter Real Heroes Breakfast, Corning

March 28: Military Family Salute and Reconnection Brunch, Rochester

April 15/16: Southern Tier Chapter Real Heroes Breakfast, Binghamton

April 18: Western New York Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation event

April 25: Greater Rochester Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation event

We will work to reschedule these events once it is safe to do so.

The Red Cross is also focused on ensuring we can continue to carry out other aspects of our lifesaving mission, including providing critical disaster relief services. We are working with public health officials to keep local communities and our workforce safe, while still providing emergency shelter and comfort after home fires and other disasters.

We understand this is a concerning time and people what to protect themselves and their families. There are specific steps people can take now at https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2020/coronavirus-safety-and-readiness-tips-for-you.html.

The Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Through March 16, about 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in 86,000 fewer blood donations.

Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. There is no evidence and there are no reported cases of the coronavirus – or any respiratory virus – being transmitted by a blood transfusion, and the Red Cross is taking additional precautions to ensure the safety of our donors, staff, and volunteers, including:

Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.

Making hand sanitizer available for use before entering the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.

Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.

Red Cross employees follow strict safety procedures, including: Wearing gloves and changing them often; Wiping down all donor-touched surfaces and equipment; and Preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.



Healthy, eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.