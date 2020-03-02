Red Cross Month: Be a Hero, Help People in Need

From the American Red Cross:

BUFFALO, NY, Monday, March 2, 2020 – Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear a Red Cross vest.

During March — which the president of the U.S. has proclaimed as American Red Cross Month for more than 75 years — the Western and Central New York region celebrates its volunteer heroes and asks people across the area to be a hero too by attending one of several events throughout the month, donating on Red Cross Giving Day (March 25), becoming a volunteer, giving blood, or learning skills that save lives.

“Every day, families rely on Red Cross volunteers for urgent relief and hope during crises,” Alan H Turner II, Western and Central New York Regional CEO, said. “We honor their service during Red Cross Month and ask you to join them to make a difference.”

Volunteers represent more than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce and help people every day — often after home fires, which represent most of the disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes in the U.S. Just in the past year, volunteers helped 1,362 families affected by 899 home fires in Western and Central New York. Volunteers also helped make 2,894 homes safer across the region, installing 7,678 free alarms across the region.

David Farrell has been a blood donor with the Red Cross since 1965, making over 850 donations for a total of more than 1,082 units of lifesaving blood that have been used by over 3,200 patients in local hospitals. Mr. Farrell is among the local heroes that will be honored at the annual Fire & Ice Gala Saturday, March 7, at the Hyatt Regency Downtown in Rochester. A limited number of tickets remain available, visit www.redcross.org/fireandiceroc for more information.

In addition, the Western and Central New York Region will celebrate ordinary people who have done something extraordinary to help their community at Real Heroes Breakfasts in the Finger Lakes Friday, March 27, and in the Southern Tier on Thursday, April 16. The Red Cross will also be hosting a Military Salute and Reconnection Brunch Saturday, March 28, at Monroe Community College, and has a number of other events, blood drives, and classes planned throughout Red Cross Month.

HOW YOU CAN BE A HERO

On March 25, Red Cross Giving Day, donate at redcross.org/givingday to #help1family who loses nearly everything to a disaster. Your gift can provide hope and urgent relief like food, shelter and other essentials. Donations are key to saving lives because they fund nearly 100 percent of Red Cross disaster relief activities.

You can also visit www.redcross.org/wcny to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets, register for a class in lifesaving skills like CPR and First Aid, or become a volunteer for opportunities needed in Western and Central New York, including:

Disaster Action Team Member: When a disaster like a home fire displaces a family from their home, trained volunteers respond to ensure that they don’t face it alone. As part of a team, help local families by wrapping a blanket around their shoulders, addressing urgent their needs like food and a safe place to stay, and connecting them with recovery assistance.

Home Fire Campaign Volunteer: Want to spend a rewarding day teaming with fellow volunteers to help local families in need? Install free smoke alarms and help residents create home fire escape plans through the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has saved at least 25 lives in Western and Central New York. The Red Cross will Sound the Alarm for fire safety this spring, with signature events in Western New York April 18, and Greater Rochester April 25. Learn more at www.soundthealarm.org/wcny.

Blood Donor Ambassador: Are you friendly and outgoing? Red Cross Blood Donor Ambassadors ensure that blood donors have a pleasant and fulfilling experience from the moment they arrive at a blood drive to the moment they leave.

Blood Transportation Specialist: Are you a dependable, safe and courteous driver and looking for a meaningful way to help save lives? You can be the critical link between blood donors and recipients. Volunteers are responsible for regular routes and are on standby for emergency runs.