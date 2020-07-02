Red Cross Joins Forces with WONDER WOMAN 1984 to Save the Day for Patients in Need

From the American Red Cross:

Give blood July 1-31 and earn a chance to win an epic prop replica giveaway from

the new Warner Bros. Pictures film, in theaters October 2 Plus those who donate before July 8 will receive an exclusive WONDER WOMAN 1984 T-shirt

BINGHAMTON, NY — This July, the American Red Cross and WONDER WOMAN 1984 are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges amid this uncertain environment. Additionally, despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be cancelled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location.

As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film WONDER WOMAN 1984, due to hit theaters nationwide on October 2, to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury. Those who present to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to WONDER WOMAN’s from the film.* Plus, donors who give before July 8 will receive an exclusive WONDER WOMAN 1984 T-shirt, while supplies last.**

Now is the time to help patients fight back. If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with WONDER WOMAN 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Be a SUPERHERO

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood—kids battling cancer, accident victims being raced into emergency rooms, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Unfortunately, superheroes are in short supply as only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood.

While tens of thousands of donors gave blood in response to an initial blood shortage caused by this coronavirus outbreak, it’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused

within 42 days of donation, and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, July 2-20:

Broome

Binghamton

7/8/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harvest Binghamton, 1807 Hawleyton Road

7/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Taste New York Building, 840 Upper Front St #2

Conklin

7/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Conklin Volunteer Fire Department, 1034 Conklin Rd

Johnson City

7/2/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Traditions at the Glen, Hotel & Spa, 4101 Watson Blvd

7/7/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. James Roman Catholic Church, 147 Main Street

7/15/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Raymour and Flanigan Furniture, 220 Reynolds Rd

7/17/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

Vestal

7/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3701 Old Vestal Road

7/16/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2071 Vestal Parkway West

Chenango

Greene

7/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1180 State Highway 206

New Berlin

7/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 South Main Street

Norwich

7/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Norwich Pharmaceuticals, 6826 State Highway 12

Oxford

7/11/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 South Washington Street

Sherburne

7/13/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion 876 Sherburne, 15 South Main Street

Tioga

Owego

7/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Owego Elks Club, 223 Front Street

Tompkins

Dryden

7/14/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road

Ithaca

7/2/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

7/2/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1019 N. Cayuga Street

7/7/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

7/8/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

7/9/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 371 Elmira Road

7/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Ithaca YMCA, 50 Graham Road W

7/13/2020: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Homewood Suites, 36 Cinema Drive

7/14/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 371 Elmira Road

7/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., BOCES Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga, 555 Warren Road

7/16/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., BOCES Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga, 555 Warren Road

7/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tompkins County Library-Employees, 101 E Green Street

Susquehanna

New Milford

7/16/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1148 Main Street

Blood Donation during COVID-19 Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In most states, individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

*Terms and conditions apply. Valid email address is required. Limit five (5) entries per presenting donor. Winner will be selected and notified via the email listed in their American Red Cross donor profile on or around Aug. 10, 2020. Offer is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. Void where prohibited. Giveaway begins July 1, 2020 and ends July 31, 2020. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and its parents, affiliates and subsidiaries are not responsible for the promotion, administration or execution of this Giveaway.

**Offer applicable to presenting donors only during the following dates July 1-8, 2020 and, while supplies last. Offer subject to availability of donation opportunities in presenting donor’s area. No substitutions and not transferable by presenting donor.