Red Cross Hiring Event TODAY!

From the American Red Cross Western NY Region:

On Thursday, September 9 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. a walk-in hiring event will be held at our Southern Tier Chapter office (620 E. Main Street, Endicott) to recruit the following positions:

Outside Sales Donor Recruitment representatives (2 positions available) Work with blood drive coordinators and donor groups to achieve blood collection targets for area drives Territory 1: Chenango & Otsego counties Territory 2: Broome, Delaware & Sullivan counties



Entry-level Phlebotomists to assist in operating upcoming blood drives. No experience is necessary thanks to our paid training program!

Interviews will be held on site for both positions. Walk-ins are welcome or applicants can pre-register at redcross.org/careers. Those interested are reminded to bring a resume the day of the event.

