Red Cross Hiring Event this Saturday

From the American Red Cross Western NY Region

An upcoming hiring event through the American Red Cross of Western New York will be holding for a number of positions within the Binghamton area.

This Saturday, October 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. a walk-in hiring event will be held at our Southern Tier Chapter office (620 E. Main Street, Endicott) to recruit the following positions:

Entry-level Phlebotomists to assist in operating upcoming blood drives. No experience is necessary thanks to our paid training program!

Interviews will be held on site for both positions. Walk-ins are welcome or applicants can pre-register at redcross.org/careers. Those interested are reminded to bring a resume the day of the event.