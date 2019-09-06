Recovery celebration event to take place on September 7th

From Voices Recovery Center:

(Binghamton, NY) VOICES Recovery Center, the Recovery Community and Outreach Center, has announced plans for its Recovery Celebration 2019 event.

The free community event will take place at the VOICES Recovery Center, 340 Prospect Street, Binghamton, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

This family friendly event will host a number of activities, including: Community Resources; Alternative Therapy Providers; Animal Adventure Animal Meet & Greet;

Live Radio Coverage; Food (compliments of Lupo’s); Ice Cream; Narcan Training; Raffles, Face Painting and more.

The Voices Recovery Center provides a safe haven for anyone seeking support or information about addiction and recovery.

Intensive peer support and guidance from Certified Recovery Coaches and peer advocates help provide care to those in recovery or seeking recovery.

Support is also provided to family and friends of those in recovery and those who have lost someone to addiction.

Voices Recovery and Community Outreach Center opened in October 2017.

It is operated by Fairview Recovery Services, through a grant provided by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS).