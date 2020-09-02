Reconfigured golf event will aid homeless, abandoned animals

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

The fifth annual Par for Paws Golf Tournament to benefit the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) has been restructured this year due to COVID-19.

In order to meet current social distancing restrictions, 2020’s event at the Otsego Golf Club will instead be an SQSPCA Golf Weekend beginning on Friday, September 25 and extending through Sunday, September 27.

“Given the shelter’s dependence on fund raising despite the continuing concerns regarding COVID-19, we are revamping our one-day tournament into a weekend event stretching over several days,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

“Anyone teeing off at the Otsego Golf Club during our Golf Weekend can take part simply by mentioning they are golfing in support of the SQSPCA. The $40 per-person admission charge will cover greens fees for 18 holes, use of a cart, a thank-you gift, and a hot dog at the end of play,” Haynes explained.

In addition, a percentage of each fee will be donated back to the shelter, Haynes said.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the SQSPCA Golf Weekend, all of which include signage at the event. According to Haynes, sponsorships start at $300 for a Hole Sponsor, followed by Cart Sponsors at $1,000. The Scorecard Sponsor ($2,500) and event underwriter ($5,000) will receive player registrations as well, as part of their sponsorship packages.

Located on the shores of Otsego Lake just nine miles from Cooperstown, the Otsego Golf Club is one of America’s oldest and most beautiful courses.

“This event is ideal for people who love golf, love animals, and who appreciate the history and picturesque greens of the Otsego Golf Club,” Haynes added.

Profits from the SQSPCA Golf Weekend will provide much-needed funds to help the SQSPCA fulfill its mission of caring for homeless and abandoned dogs and cats from across the region. These animals are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and treated for illness or malnutrition as necessary before they are adopted out to a loving new home.

Registration for players as well as sponsors is currently underway.

Golfers should call the Otsego Golf Club at (607) 547-9290 to register a tee time. The SQSPCA Golf Weekend must be mentioned in order to secure the $40 per-person fee, and payment is cash only.

If your business or organization is interested in supporting this event as a sponsor, please e-mail shaynes@sqspca.org or call (607) 547-8111, extension 101.