Raymond’s Jennifer de Souza Named Supply and Demand Chain Executive 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award Winner

GREENE, N.Y. — Jennifer de Souza, senior director of energy solutions, procurement, and leasing for The Raymond Corporation, has been named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Women in Supply Chain award winner. This award recognizes female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“I am incredibly honored to have received this award,” de Souza said. “Continuing to mentor and educate individuals and companies about the benefits of alternative energy solutions, including lithium-ion batteries, will lead to a more efficient workforce and sustainable future.”

De Souza currently holds management responsibility for energy storage solutions and leads Raymond’s alternative energy initiatives. Her experience maximizing efficiencies in manufacturing, warehousing and global supply chain operations has supported the growth of Raymond’s energy solutions portfolio. De Souza has leadership over the Energy Essentials Distributed By Raymond™ line of lithium-ion batteries that provide operations with fast-charging power solutions housed in a denser footprint. This offering enables complete and unique integration between the truck and battery, giving full visibility to operational data elements that includes state-of-charge and fault codes. By introducing the new line of lithium-ion batteries, de Souza has helped Raymond’s supply chain customers achieve significant productivity enhancements, including increased uptime and reduced electricity costs.

De Souza has a passion for educating operations regarding the benefits of lithium-ion batteries, which has led her to contribute to articles, in a variety of material handling publications, that highlight how alternative energy solutions drive increased productivity while generating significant cost savings.

De Souza was selected for the Women in Supply Chain award from a field of more than 200 professionals in the industry. The winners appeared in the September issue of SDCE.

