Raymond West Hosts Eighth Annual Pink Pallet Jack Project to Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness

From The Raymond Corporation:

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calf., – Raymond West, an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, will hold the eighth annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 18 through 28.

The 10-day auction will begin on Oct. 18 at 7 a.m. PDT on eBay®, where participants can bid on a pink Raymond® 8210 powered pallet jack. The auction will end on Oct. 28 at 7 a.m. PDT. Winning bids will be announced the week of Nov. 1 with all proceeds from the auction being donated to The Tina fund, The HERS Breast Cancer Foundation and Breast Cancer Angels.

The Raymond® 8210 powered pallet jack is ideal for retail store, wholesale delivery and food processing applications that require navigation in tight and/or congested areas, the truck will also include Raymond’s exclusive Click2Creep™design, which automatically reduces maximum travel speed, providing a tighter turn radius for pinwheeling or right-angle turning.

Raymond’s Pink Pallet Jack Project has raised over $150,000 for breast cancer over the past seven years.

For more information on the auction click here. For more additional information on Raymond West, please visit www.raymondwest.com.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance.

Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. In partnership with Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions, Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Raymond West

Raymond provides high-density storage, order picking systems and associated services to companies engaged in warehousing and distribution as well as material handling of all kinds. With over 500 service technicians and 900 industry experts in 20 locations across the west, Raymond West has the knowledge and expertise to help your business grow. The company is certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.