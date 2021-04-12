Raymond to showcase solutions that organizations optimize, connect, and automate operations

From The Raymond Corporation:

GREENE, N.Y. — The Raymond Corporation will showcase its end-to-end intralogistics solutions that help organizations optimize, connect, and automate their operations at the ProMatDX virtual event to be held April 12-16, 2021. Through a series of innovative digital demonstrations, Raymond will highlight solutions that maximize operations’ efficiency by creating connected and integrated facilities of the future.

“At Raymond, we are committed to providing innovative intralogistics solutions that help organizations meet today’s supply chain challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities by optimizing, connecting and automating their operations,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “Our mission to help customers run better and manage smarter will be brought to life at ProMatDX through six product demonstrations and two educational sessions designed to help operations find the right mix of intralogistics solutions for their unique operation.”

Raymond offers a breadth of solutions and technologies. The following solutions will be showcased online at ProMatDX through a series of virtual product demonstrations, educational sessions, and live Q&A sessions:

Material Handling Equipment:

Raymond ® counterbalanced lift trucks are more adaptable, connected, and scalable than ever, helping operations keep up with today’s productivity demands. Raymond’s counterbalanced lift trucks are fast, highly maneuverable, and flexible enough to take on a variety of tasks and are engineered to easily fit into an existing facility.

are more adaptable, connected, and scalable than ever, helping operations keep up with today’s productivity demands. Raymond’s counterbalanced lift trucks are fast, highly maneuverable, and flexible enough to take on a variety of tasks and are engineered to easily fit into an existing facility. Raymond 5000 Series orderpickers, capable of integrating with advanced operator assist technology options, are designed to meet the rapid growth and expansion of e-commerce. These options create integrated systems that can further increase operator proficiency, accuracy, and productivity.

capable of integrating with advanced operator assist technology options, are designed to meet the rapid growth and expansion of e-commerce. These options create integrated systems that can further increase operator proficiency, accuracy, and productivity. Raymond 7000 Series Reach-Fork ® trucks not only enable warehouses to optimize taller buildings and store heavy pallets at higher heights but also keep operators running with a longer battery shift life. Raymond’s line of intelligent Reach-Fork trucks offer integrated telematics capabilities to increase efficiency, and universal stance and open view mast for enhanced visibility and ergonomics — even in extreme cold storage environments.

not only enable warehouses to optimize taller buildings and store heavy pallets at higher heights but also keep operators running with a longer battery shift life. Raymond’s line of intelligent Reach-Fork trucks offer integrated telematics capabilities to increase efficiency, and universal stance and open view mast for enhanced visibility and ergonomics — even in extreme cold storage environments. Operations can become even more productive by integrating these trucks into Raymond’s wider set of intralogistics solutions — solutions that include telematics, labor management systems, automation, and virtual reality simulators.

Connected Technologies:

iWAREHOUSE ® telematics and labor management systems offer comprehensive fleet management solutions and provide a full suite of tools to enhance the productivity of both operators and vehicles and provide actionable fleet utilization data to help drive down costs. Data from these reports can offer detailed information as to what workers are doing, their productivity, the age of equipment and batteries, and projected business growth while creating more space for product and improving workforce productivity and overall efficiency.

offer comprehensive fleet management solutions and provide a full suite of tools to enhance the productivity of both operators and vehicles and provide actionable fleet utilization data to help drive down costs. Data from these reports can offer detailed information as to what workers are doing, their productivity, the age of equipment and batteries, and projected business growth while creating more space for product and improving workforce productivity and overall efficiency. The iWAREHOUSE Real-time Location System (RTLS) is a tracking, locating, and monitoring system that helps manage your operation more easily and effectively by monitoring and identifying the movements of lift trucks within user-defined zones, accurately (+/-3 feet) tracking personnel and assets in your warehouse, increasing productivity, and reinforcing training. The system uses a series of stationary mounted anchors and tags mounted to a movable object — such as Raymond forklifts, pedestrians, or other assets — to determine the location of an object within a facility.

is a tracking, locating, and monitoring system that helps manage your operation more easily and effectively by monitoring and identifying the movements of lift trucks within user-defined zones, accurately (+/-3 feet) tracking personnel and assets in your warehouse, increasing productivity, and reinforcing training. The system uses a series of stationary mounted anchors and tags mounted to a movable object — such as Raymond forklifts, pedestrians, or other assets — to determine the location of an object within a facility. The Raymond Pick2Pallet™ LED light system is an industry exclusive operator assist technology. This patented pick-to-light system uses LED technology to visually reinforce product placement in batch picking applications, reducing picking errors, improving fulfillment times, and enhancing operator training. It also maximizes operator productivity by directing operators to the desired pallet — enabling them to quickly move to the next pick with confidence.

Automated Solutions:

The Raymond Courier™ automated guided vehicles (AGVs) line offers a range of easy-to-implement vision-guided automated vehicles. Towing up to 15,000 pounds, the new Raymond Courier 3220 combines vision-guided technology with a heavy-duty towing capacity, further expanding Raymond’s end-to-end intralogistics solutions. Raymond Courier AGVs require no changes to infrastructure, which means no business interruptions and seamless implementation into an existing fleet.

The following Raymond lift trucks and intralogistics solutions will have interactive product demonstrations available during ProMatDX at the designated times listed below and will include experts available to answer questions. The product demos will also be listed on the Raymond Showcase.

Raymond Courier automated guided vehicles Monday, April 12, 11:15 a.m. ET/10:15 a.m. CT Friday, April 16, 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT

iWAREHOUSE fleet management system Tuesday, April 13, 11:45 a.m. ET/10:45 a.m. CT

iWAREHOUSE Real-time Location System Wednesday, April 14, 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT

Raymond 5000 Series orderpickers Wednesday, April 14, 2:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. CT

Raymond 7000 Series Reach-Fork trucks Thursday, April 15, 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT

Raymond counterbalanced lift trucks Thursday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT



In addition, Raymond will showcase its expertise around intralogistics solutions during the following educational sessions that are open to all ProMatDX attendees:

Optimize, Connect, Automate 3.0 Monday, April 12, 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT

Solving Operational Challenges Using Data Tuesday, April 13, 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT



To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About ProMatDX: ProMatDX combines the power of ProMat’s exclusive audience of manufacturing and supply chain buyers with the latest digital event and lead matchmaking technology. This event helps participants to showcase solutions, connect with new business prospects and generate high-quality leads.