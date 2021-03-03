Raymond selected as finalist for IndustryWeek’s 2020 Best Plant Award

From The Raymond Corporation:

GREENE, N.Y. — IndustryWeek has selected The Raymond Corporation’s Muscatine, Iowa, manufacturing facility as a finalist for the 2020 Best Plants Award. The publication chose the facility due to Raymond’s robust continuous improvement program and increased efficiency.

Among the plant’s highest achievements IndustryWeek recognized are the facility’s warehouse optimization and continuous drive toward long-term excellence. In 2006, Raymond began implementing lean management processes through the Toyota Production System (TPS), which has helped standardize processes, visualize improvements and increase efficiency.

In addition to lean management techniques, this plant has implemented standardized work of all work elements, weak point management, change point management, a total process reliability initiative and quality circle activities. These achievements have helped this manufacturing site realize more than three (3) times the production volume over the past 13 years.

The selection process for the annual competition includes a detailed assessment of the plant’s operations and an in-person evaluation from an IndustryWeek editor. The Best Plants program’s goal is to encourage other manufacturing teams to adopt world-class practices, technologies and improvement strategies, as well as increase customer satisfaction and offer rewarding work environments for employees.

