Raymond recognized as manufacturing leadership awards 2021 winner

GREENE, N.Y. — The Raymond Corporation has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner in the Operational Excellence Leadership Award category for its outstanding achievement at the plant located in Greene, New York. This is the fifth year in a row the company has received a Manufacturing Leadership Award.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Manufacturing Leadership Council selected Raymond’s Greene facility as a winner for its ongoing culture of continuous improvement, which focuses on warehouse optimization and improved performance. Since 2006, the Greene plant’s use of lean management and continuous improvement methodologies have helped standardize processes, visualize improvements and increase efficiency.



In addition to lean management techniques, this plant has implemented standardized work, weak point management, change point management, a total process reliability initiative and quality circle activities. These changes have helped this manufacturing site realize more than three times the production volume over the past 13 years.

“We are extremely honored that Raymond’s Greene plant has once again been named as a Manufacturing Leadership Award winner,” said Tony Topencik, senior director of operations and quality, The Raymond Corporation. “As a team, continuing to focus our internal efforts on training and standardized work allows us to better serve our customers and provide them with end-to-end intralogistics solutions.”

Raymond was recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which took place as a virtual event May 19, 2021. Details on attending the virtual gala are available at https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever’s Award in each project category, as well as a 2021 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

About the National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM’s world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.