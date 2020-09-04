Raymond recognized as 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Award winner

From The Raymond Corporation:

GREENE, N.Y. — The Raymond Corporation’s plant in Muscatine, Iowa has been named a recipient of the 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Award in the Operational Excellence Leadership Award category. The National Association of Manufacturers selected Raymond’s Muscatine plant as a winner for its ongoing culture of continuous improvement focused on warehouse optimization and improved performance.

“We pride ourselves on manufacturing innovative, quality products and solutions that help meet our customers’ evolving needs,” said Geof Bissell, director of operations for Raymond in Muscatine. “We are honored that the National Association of Manufacturers recognized our commitment to operational excellence.”

The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment and other tangible outcomes.

Raymond’s commitment to lean management principles, including Toyota Production Systems’ innovative training efforts and standardized work documents, was a key factor in its Muscatine plant achieving this honor.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200. To learn more about the 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Award winners, visit: https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/2020-winners/

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. In partnership with Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions, Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter.