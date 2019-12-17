Raymond recieves Award of Excellence at Toytoa Industries Global Quality and Control Circle convention in Japan

From: The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation received an award of excellence at the 5th annual Toyota Industries Global Quality Control (QC) Circle Convention in Aichi, Japan.

On November 12, 2019, Toyota Industries Corporation presented Raymond’s QC Circle, named Final Destination, with the Award of Excellence, the highest distinction, for its innovations around its QC Circle activity.

The QC Circle Convention aims to improve the capabilities of QC Circle members, a group of workers who do similar work and meet regularly to identify, analyze and solve work-related problems.

Convention attendees represented 18 companies, nine countries and a variety of industries, including textile, engine, compressor and L&F.

Participants presented how each company continuously controls and improves the quality of their products, services and work.

“It’s an honor for Raymond associates to showcase their best-in-class industry skills alongside some of the most reputable companies in the world. The Final Destination team exemplifies Raymond’s commitment to producing high-quality solutions while driving efficiency and productivity,” said Tony Topencik, senior director, manufacturing operations. “Raymond is dedicated to providing educational, career-building opportunities for its associates, and we look forward to participating in future QC Circle conventions.”

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.