Raymond receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2020 Green Supply Chain Award

GREENE, N.Y. — The Raymond Corporation is a recipient of a Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine 2020 Green Supply Chain Award. The award recognizes companies making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy as well as those working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations. Raymond’s investment in energy- and water-saving solutions, recycling of plastic packaging materials and use of sustainably sourced materials garnered the company a spot on this list.

Raymond has partnered with faculty at Binghamton University over the past year to develop and demonstrate a new energy storage process and solution for warehouse energy management, which has resulted in reduced energy costs. The solution will use solar panels, a stationary energy storage system and lithium-ion batteries on forklifts to reduce energy costs for warehouse owners. This project will turn warehouses into controllable energy hubs that can be optimized to support the power grid during normal and peak operations.

“Sustainability has always been a vital component of Raymond’s culture, and we are honored to see our efforts recognized by the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award,” said Dave Norton, vice president of customer solutions and support at The Raymond Corporation. “We look forward to building on our established sustainability processes in the years to come.”

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com

