Raymond receives Supply and Demand Chain Executive 2019 Green Supply Chain Award

The Raymond Corporation is a recipient of a Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine 2019 Green Supply Chain Award.

The award recognizes companies making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, as well as those working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations.

Raymond’s investment in energy and water saving solutions, reduction of CO 2 emissions and use of sustainable packaging garnered the company a spot on this list.

Over the past few years, Raymond has upgraded to an automated controls program that uses zone control to provide heat and air conditioning based on utilization.

The company has also moved to reduce water usage and has begun to use reclaimed water to fulfill utility water requirements.

In addition, Raymond installed supplemental active solar lighting and implemented sustainable packaging into its supply chain.

Outside its facilities, the company established a program with its Sales & Service Centers to recycle metal skids and cradles.

The recycled metal is then used on new shipping cradles, keeping reusable materials from cluttering up scrap yards.

“Sustainability is a top priority at Raymond, and we are honored to see our efforts recognized by the Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award,” said Michael Field, CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “We look forward to continuing to improve our processes as we implement additional sustainable initiatives in the future.”

