Raymond President and CEO reelected as chairman of NY-best consortium

From The Raymond Corporation:

GREENE, N.Y. — The New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST) — a statewide consortium of battery and energy storage companies, universities, industry and government partners — announced the reelection of Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation, as chairman. Field has been a NY-BEST board member since NY-BEST was created in 2010 and has served as chairman since 2012. In August, Field was also reelected as an at-large category board officer, one of three such positions.

“I am honored to be reelected as chairman of NY-BEST,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “By fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, NY-BEST is committed to helping New York’s energy storage sector realize its full economic potential, including job growth and reinvestment. We at Raymond are proud to be part of that mission.”

The Raymond Corporation has been a leader in the lift truck industry for more than 95 years and has maintained a tradition of pioneering the way for many innovations and energy-efficient solutions in electric forklift trucks. Raymond’s goal is to drive warehousing energy products into the future. In recent years, Raymond’s efforts have centered on the use of emerging electric vehicle technologies, such as lithium-ion batteries and chargers, to improve materials handling performance by lowering energy consumption, increasing uptime, and offering new alternatives for customer centric energy storage solutions.

In 2019, Raymond partnered with Binghamton University and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to launch a project that will create more sustainable warehouses by developing an economically viable storage demonstration project that will use solar panels, a stationary energy storage system and lithium-ion batteries on forklifts to ultimately reduce energy costs for warehouse owners.