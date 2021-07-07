Raymond named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers list

GREENE, NY — The Raymond Corporation has been named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers list for its sustainability efforts within facilities and products, such as Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond®.

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry.

“Raymond is committed to continuous improvement in lift truck sustainability performance and offering innovative intralogistics solutions, such as alternative energy technologies,” said Jennifer de Souza, senior director of energy solutions, procurement and leasing at The Raymond Corporation.

“Raymond knows how to right size the energy solution for the application, thereby maximizing return on investment, and helping our customers meet their sustainability and material handling goals.”

Raymond offers a variety of sustainable solutions for the food and beverage industry, including the recently launched Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond line of lithium-ion batteries.

Energy Essentials Distributed by Raymond provides customers with significant productivity enhancements, including reduced electricity costs and undiminished performance in rigorous applications, including cold-storage environments.

When used in conjunction with Raymond’s iWAREHOUSE® fleet management solution, facility managers can correct for inefficiencies, identify opportunities to operate more sustainably and even track progress against select sustainability goals.

Beyond energy solutions, Raymond’s investment in energy- and water-saving solutions, recycling of plastic packaging materials, and use of sustainably sourced materials helped garner the company a spot on this list.

Recipients of this year’s award are profiled in the June 2021 Food Logistics print issue. To view the full list of 2021 Top Green Providers winners, click here.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.