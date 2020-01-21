Raymond named a finalist for International Forklift of the Year Award 2020

From The Raymond Corporation:

GREENE, N.Y., January 21, 2020 — The Raymond Corporation’s Courier™3030 automated stacker has been named a finalist for an International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year (IFOY) Award, which recognizes the industry’s best intralogistics products and system solutions from around the world.

The Courier 3030 automated stacker, which can be used in both automated and manual operation modes, combines horizontal transport and vertical pallet lift with a 72-inch reach capacity and a 2,500-pound load capacity, making it ideal for pickup/drop-off, end-of-aisle and end-of-line application, as well as conveyor picking.

In addition, the Supervisor software of the Courier 3030 enables an operator to simultaneously monitor and manage multiple trucks from a mobile or web-enabled computer.

The Courier 3030 utilizes unique to the industry Seegrid vision-guided technology to capture a 360-degree view of its surroundings while providing the ability to map locations, identify obstructions and control vehicle behaviors.

When integrated with the Raymond iWAREHOUSE® warehouse optimization system, any web-enabled device can deliver real-time location and status updates, providing data-driven insights into a facility’s operations.

The innovative technology frees operators from repetitive, low value tasks to provide maximum productivity and efficiency throughout warehouse, distribution and supply chain operations.

Additional benefits include:

The Vision Guidance Unit uses 10 cameras to learn and navigate its environment

No changes to infrastructure are needed, minimal business interruptions

The 3030 can automatically move in reverse direction with dual object detection sensors and ITA fork design

Route training is easy and fast to do and/or modify compared to other technologies

Easy one day initial set-up time

Provides operators the ability to manage multiple trucks

“Raymond is very proud to again be nominated for a prestigious IFOY Award after our Virtual Reality Simulator was recognized as the top innovation in the Special of the Year category in 2019,” said Michael Field, CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “At Raymond, we work diligently with our customers to develop systems and solutions that fit their needs. The Courier 3030’s unique technology exemplifies our commitment to producing innovative solutions designed for enabling lean management optimization and maximum productivity.”

The IFOY Award honors the best industrial trucks and intralogistics solutions of the year as selected by a jury of leading international logistics media.

The competition enters an audit phase in February when IFOY experts test all the nominated products. Test parameters include productivity, energy efficiency, safety, ergonomics and design.

