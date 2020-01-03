Raymond Courier 3030 automated stacker wins Readers’ Choice Product of the Year Award

GREENE, N.Y., January 3, 2020 — Material Handling Product News (MHPN) has named the Raymond Courier™ 3030 stacker a 2019 Readers’ Choice Product of the Year award winner.

The MHPN award honors the achievements of companies for their advances in material handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses.

The Raymond Courier 3030 automated stacker, which can be used in both manual or automated operation modes, was awarded in MHPN’s Lift Trucks & Accessories category.

Utilizing Seegrid vision-guided technology, the Courier 3030 combines horizontal transport and vertical lifting with 72-inch reach capability and 2,500-pound load capacity, making it ideal for pickup/drop-off, end-of-aisle and end-of-line applications, as well as conveyor picking.

In addition, supervisor software allows an operator to simultaneously monitor and manage multiple trucks from a mobile or web-enabled computer, providing real-time status updates.

Equipped with Raymond’s innovative iWAREHOUSE telematics system, the Raymond Courier 3030 provides data-driven insights into your facilities operation helping optimize fleet and labor productivity.

“The Raymond Courier 3030 automated stacker provides the necessary scalability, flexibility and reliability to address the challenges of today’s evolving warehouse,” said Michael Field, CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “Winning a Product of the Year award is a testament to Raymond’s success in creating leading-edge technology with the customer in mind, and we’re honored to be recognized by industry peers and professionals for our innovations.”

The Raymond Courier 3030 stacker is built to automate a variety of tasks in the warehouse. The standard ITA hook-style forks consistently interface with pallets of all sizes and types.

The Raymond Courier 3030 optimizes workflow, increases productivity and ultimately reduces labor costs.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200. To learn more about the Raymond Courier 3030 automated stacker, visit https://www.raymondcorp.com/lift-trucks/automated-lift-trucks/3030-raymond-courier-automated-stacker.

About The Raymond Corporation

For more than 95 years, The Raymond Corporation has built a reputation on innovation, quality and service. Raymond® manual and electric forklifts — with the industry’s first integrated intelligence — meet a variety of material handling needs and offer advanced end-to-end warehouse solutions that enable operations to run better and manage smarter.

This philosophy helps ensure Raymond and its customers are always evolving, always running, always moving ahead — and always on.

The portfolio of advanced offerings includes the iWAREHOUSE® fleet management and warehouse optimization system, featuring real-time location tracking; automated lift truck solutions for the warehouse of the future; and the Raymond Virtual Reality Simulator, a supplemental instructional tool that helps customers improve their operations and meet industry labor demands.

Raymond also provides industry-leading customer support through a network of skilled technicians and its authorized North American and global Sales and Service Centers. Raymond’s work in energy solutions, space utilization, ergonomics, manufacturing quality and fleet optimization — combined with best-in-class products and services — work together to increase efficiency and lower costs throughout material handling operations.