Raymond announces newest addition to automated guided vehicle line

GREENE, N.Y. — The Raymond Corporation has introduced the Raymond Courier™ 3220 Automated Tow Tractor. Towing up to 15,000 pounds, the Raymond Courier 3220 combines vision-guided technology with a heavy-duty towing capacity, further expanding Raymond’s end-to-end intralogistics solutions.

This model comes with the low clearance arch as a standard design, making it easy to maneuver through areas with low overhanging structures. With increased towing and ramp grade capacity, this automated guided vehicle offers superior productivity for indoor towing applications.

“The addition of the Raymond Courier 3220 to our line of AGVs showcases our drive for continuous improvement. This model offers higher towing capacity and more ramp capability, resulting in an ability to handle peak loading needs,” said Tiger Xu, product manager of automated products at Raymond. “Raymond Courier automated guided vehicles leverage vision technology for navigation. Our Courier line’s infrastructure-free installation enables easy and faster commissioning, operational flexibility and scalability, which are very critical for our customers.”

Additional benefits include:

Quick Commissioning : Raymond Courier trucks require no infrastructure changes or business interruption to setup. Trucks can be operational from day one.

Raymond Courier trucks require no infrastructure changes or business interruption to setup. Trucks can be operational from day one. Superior Flexibility : Vision-guided technology allows for easy implementation as routes can easily be programmed and reprogrammed quickly and as needed.

Vision-guided technology allows for easy implementation as routes can easily be programmed and reprogrammed quickly and as needed. Exceptional Scalability : Routes can be quickly transferred between trucks. Trucks can be quickly added or redeployed to different facilities, locations, shifts or applications.

Routes can be quickly transferred between trucks. Trucks can be quickly added or redeployed to different facilities, locations, shifts or applications. Ease of Use: An intuitive operator interface that allows for quick, easy route teaching and truck dispatching.

An intuitive operator interface that allows for quick, easy route teaching and truck dispatching. Reliability: Raymond Courier trucks help with labor shortages and fluctuations by automating repetitive, low-value tasks.

Raymond Courier trucks help with labor shortages and fluctuations by automating repetitive, low-value tasks. Sales and Support: From initial consultation to custom-designed solutions to long-term product and operational support — and with a network of more than 100 Solutions and Support Centers — Raymond takes the time to understand your application, throughput and labor burden requirements to ensure the Courier truck is the right fit for your application. Raymond provides unmatched, world-class support tailored to meet your needs, help you drive down costs and run your business better and smarter, every step of the way.

With the addition of the iWAREHOUSE fleet management and warehouse optimization system, customers gain even greater visibility into their automated and manual mixed fleets. iWAREHOUSE provides a robust enterprise wide view of an operation, tracking and reporting equipment and assets across multiple facilities and regions.

The Courier 3220 joins a fleet of three additional Courier AGVs. Raymond automated guided vehicles are sold, supported and serviced by The Raymond Corporation and its entire network of more than 100 authorized Solutions and Support Centers, which offer customers local support and service and complete intralogistics solutions.

For more information on the Raymond Courier 3220 Automated Tow Tractor, or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.