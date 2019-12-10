Raymond 8250 Pallet Truck powered by Lithium-Ion earns Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year Award Nomination

From The Raymond Corporation:

GREENE, N.Y., December 10, 2019 — Plant Engineering has chosen the Raymond® Model 8250 pallet jack powered by lithium-ion technology as a finalist for its 2019 Product of the Year Award in the material handling systems category.

Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year award recognizes accomplishments in manufacturing and nonmanufacturing industries with the goal of educating the publication’s readership on the best new products.

Plant Engineering subscribers can vote across various categories that span 15 components of plant engineering, from asset management to automation in warehouses and plants.

The Raymond Model 8250 pallet jack powered by lithium-ion technology was nominated for the ability to address and solve warehouse inefficiencies delivering increased power capabilities.

The UL 2271 listed lithium-ion battery allows operators to run longer and recharge quicker, resulting in increased productivity throughout the warehouse.

This intelligent truck and pack offering is available in E and EE configurations and provides CAN communication, which allows data exchange between truck and lithium-ion battery pack, sharing commands and information for optimum performance.

The onboard battery management system allows the user to schedule charge times, to provide notifications when charging is required and to monitor charging and usage to prevent overcharging and discharging events.

Voting for the Plant Engineering 2019 Product of the Year Awards is now open.

To cast your vote, visit the Plant Engineering website or click here. Voting ends Jan. 10, 2020, and winners will be announced April 27, 2020, at the annual Engineering Awards in Manufacturing Dinner in Chicago.

To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.