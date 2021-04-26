Rainscaping: Gardening for Water Quality Online Class via Zoom Wednesday, May 5th at 6:30pm

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Learn some easy and affordable landscaping practices to help control stormwater runoff and add beauty and value to your yard. Raingardens and rainwater collection basics included. The fee for the class is $10.00 per email. This class will be held via Zoom, a link for the Zoom meeting will be sent to you via e-mail on the day of the event. For more information contact: Dan Cargill at dec24@cornell.edu To register click here: http://www.tinyurl.com/2pvqgyfb