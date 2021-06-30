BROOME COUNTY, NY- Family caregivers are invited to attend a presentation on Wednesday, July 14th from 1:00 – 2:30 pm by phone or Zoom.

“Quick Healthy Meals & Snacks for Caregivers” will be presented by Kathleen Cook, SNAP Nutrition Educator.

Caregiving can come with many stressors, but cooking does not have to be one!

This presentation will be all about food with tips on nutrition.

Ideas for quick and healthy meals will be provided to help make mealtime less stressful and more fun!

Pre-registration is required; please call Caregiver Services at (607) 778-2411.