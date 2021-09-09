Punk rock the focus of Binghamton University Art Museum fall exhibition

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University Art Museum reopens to the public with its fall exhibition, “Now form a band” A punk exhibition in 3 chords. The exhibition opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Come early at 4:30 p.m. for a gallery talk by photographer Sheila Rock and collector Andrew Krivine.



The exhibition centers on Krivine’s vast collection of punk ephemera through three different foci: Jamie Reid and the Suburban Press; women and punk; and the fashions of London’s punk scene seen through the boutiques BOY and SEX, also featuring photographs by Sheila Rock. The title of the exhibition is inspired by a 1977 drawing included in the first issue of Tony Moon’s fanzine Sideburns #1, originally created just to fill space in the zine. Now seen as one of the iconic expressions of the punk ethos, it was an impetus to just do something. Moon notes: “You didn’t need to have been to music school or be particularly proficient or skilled. It was much more about the energy and drive to do something. It’s a rallying call to the troops.”



The punk ethos often operated from a position of provocation, and as such, some content in this exhibition may not be appropriate for all audiences.



For details on upcoming programming, including a punk film series and a community event, see the Museum Events page.