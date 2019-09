VESTAL N.Y -On Saturday, September 21st, Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Main Street in Vestal will have a truck load of pumpkins arriving at 10 am.

These pumpkins come from the Navajo Indians of New Mexico.

The church partners with them every year to sell pumpkins.

The sale of this year’s pumpkins helps the Navajo Indians as well as the church’s youth group.