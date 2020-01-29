Public Voice: Legislative Priorities on Feb. 18

From the offices of Suny Broome:

SUNY Broome will host a Public Voice session on legislative priorities from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Decker Health Sciences Building Room 201.

The college’s Center for Civic Engagement has invited state Senator Fred Akshar, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Assemblyman Clifford Crouch and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to give their top three legislative priorities.



Participants will have an opportunity to see what our elected officials have identified, and will then be given time to share what they see as priorities.

All input from participants will be documented and shared with our elected officials.



The event is open to the public and admission is free. Please join us for this important information gathering session!