Public Meeting for Broome County Local Waterfront Revitalization

From the Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development:

Broome County is currently undertaking development of a County-wide Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP). The public is invited to attend our series of virtual public meetings on Monday, February 22nd and Wednesday, February 24th at 5:30pm.

Please join us for a discussion and visioning session about the future of the County’s diverse waterfront areas, including the Susquehanna River, Chenango River, Tioughnioga River, Delaware River, and Nanticoke Creek. During the workshop, you will learn what an LWRP is and how it affects you, receive an update on the project status and timeline, and have an opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas for the future of Broome County’s waterfront areas.

The general content of each workshop will be identical, and all are welcome at either session. However, to support a targeted and productive visioning session, the Monday meeting will focus on urban waterfront opportunities, while the Wednesday, February 24th meeting will focus more on rural waterfront opportunities.

Please register at the project website at www.broomewaterfront.com/meetings. Once your registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to the videoconference.