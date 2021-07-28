Public Meeting for Broome County Local Waterfront Revitalization

From the Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development:

Broome County is currently undertaking development of a County-wide Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP). The public is invited to attend our series of in-person and virtual public meetings during the first week of August (See attached flyer).

This is the second set of public meetings for the plan, aiming to establish vibrant waterfront areas and enhance connectivity between water-dependent uses and recreational opportunities. Discussion will focus on the future of the County’s diverse waterfront areas, including the Susquehanna River, Chenango River, Tioughnioga River, Delaware River, and Nanticoke Creek. During the workshop, you will learn more about some potential projects and have an opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas.

In person meetings:

· Tuesday, August 3rd (Rain Date – August 5th)

o Vestal Rail Trail (Coal House): 11am-1pm

o Otsiningo Park (Broome Bands Together): 5-7pm

· Saturday, August 7th

o Windsor Farmers Market (Windsor Village Green): 10am-12pm

Virtual meeting:

· Wednesday, August 4th at 5:30pm o If attending, please register at the project website: www.broomewaterfront.com/meetings. Once your registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to the videoconference.