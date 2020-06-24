Pubcrawl Through History – 200 Years of Beer in the Tier

|Saturday June 27, 4pm – a repeat of the June 20 presentation by popular demandLearn the history of brewing in Binghamton, celebrate the 100th anniversary of prohibition and discover the history of buildings currently occupied by today’s breweries… all while enjoying craft beverages in the comfort of your home. The virtual tour is on Zoom and also streamed to the PAST Facebook Page… and it’s FREE. To watch on Zoom, CLICK HERE on the day and time of the event.In the meantime, be sure to order and pickup some ‘1920 PARLOR CITY PROHIBITION ALE’ prior to the presentation – vintage-style Porter, Wheat and Brown Ale brewed specifically for this event – available from Water Street Brewing Company at 168 Water Street, Binghamton, and Binghamton Brewing Company, bingbrew.com/shop.
|Abel Bennett Historic District – A Virtual Walking Tour
Sunday June 28, 2pmAbel Bennett was the first mayor of the City of Binghamton. The Historic Tract bearing his name was opened in 1887 and is built on 53 acres of farmland originally owned by Abel Bennett. The Historic Tract was listed on the National Register of Historic places in 2008. This virtual tour is the first in a series that explores the history and architectural beauty of this historic tract of Binghamton. On the tour you have the opportunity to view the exterior design and architectural features of 25 homes spanning 60 years (1891 to 1951); 18 of the homes are over 100 years old. Many of the homes are High-style Queen Anne, others are Colonial Revival, and one is Mid-century Modern.The virtual tour is on Zoom and also streamed to the PAST Facebook Page… and it’s FREE. To watch on Zoom, CLICK HERE on the day and time of the event.