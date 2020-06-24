Pubcrawl Through History – 200 Years of Beer in the Tier

Abel Bennett Historic District – A Virtual Walking Tour

Sunday June 28, 2pmAbel Bennett was the first mayor of the City of Binghamton. The Historic Tract bearing his name was opened in 1887 and is built on 53 acres of farmland originally owned by Abel Bennett. The Historic Tract was listed on the National Register of Historic places in 2008. This virtual tour is the first in a series that explores the history and architectural beauty of this historic tract of Binghamton. On the tour you have the opportunity to view the exterior design and architectural features of 25 homes spanning 60 years (1891 to 1951); 18 of the homes are over 100 years old. Many of the homes are High-style Queen Anne, others are Colonial Revival, and one is Mid-century Modern.The virtual tour is on Zoom and also streamed to the PAST Facebook Page… and it’s FREE. To watch on Zoom, CLICK HERE on the day and time of the event.