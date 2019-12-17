Closings
Psychic Phil Jordan at EPAC 2020

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:

Phil Jordan is going to provide an open forum reading from 3pm to 4:30pm,

Sunday January 26th, 2020

at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, located at 102 Washington Ave. Endicott.

This is a public event

The performance is for the purpose of entertainment and  enjoyment of the participants.

$20 per person 

Reserved Seating 

Tickets must be purchased in advance

No refunds, Seating is limited

To Reserve Tickets please call EPAC (607)785-8903 or visit: www.EndicottArts.com

