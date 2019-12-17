Psychic Phil Jordan at EPAC 2020

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:
Phil Jordan is going to provide an open forum reading from 3pm to 4:30pm,
Sunday January 26th, 2020
at the Endicott Performing Arts Center, located at 102 Washington Ave. Endicott.
This is a public event
The performance is for the purpose of entertainment and enjoyment of the participants.
$20 per person
Reserved Seating
Tickets must be purchased in advance
No refunds, Seating is limited
To Reserve Tickets please call EPAC (607)785-8903 or visit: www.EndicottArts.com