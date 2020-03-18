Progressive Dental Announces Virtual Smile Screenings Offering comprehensive dental care from the comfort of your home

From Progressive Dental:

Endwell, NY – Progressive Dental is now offering a new way to see your dentist called Progressive Dental Virtual Smile Screenings. While Progressive Dental has closed its offices to protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, their new teledentistry service is the first in the area.

This virtual visit will allow patients to video chat and speak to a local dentist one-on-one to consult on procedures, services, and follow up care without leaving their home.

During a Virtual Smile Screening, a Progressive Dental Doctor can review the need and urgency of treatment of acute issues, and can also provide follow up care for current patients including aftercare advice or additional prescriptions.

If an emergency visit is needed, information about procedures can be provided and scheduling can be done quickly. While no definitive diagnosis can be given during a Teledentisry appointment, access to doctors and information can be critical in assessing the need for an emergency visit.

“We want to make sure that our patients have the chance to get the care and attention they need where and when they able.” says Dr. Sonny Spera, “That is why we want to make personal care just a click away.”

Virtual Smile Screenings are available at https://progressivedentalny.com/virtual-smile-screening/ Monday through Friday; 9 am – 3 pm. The schedule is subject to change.