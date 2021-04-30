Program coming to the Phelps Mansion Museum in May

From the Phelps Mansion Museum:

Event Details: Tuesday May 11th 7pm-8pm

Dr. Laurence Cook will talk about the creation of his new book and highlight the 12 first ladies in the book and their connection to the DAR. (Daughters of the American Revolution) He will display memorabilia connected to the women as well.

Admission is $10 general admission. Space is limited so reserve early. Tickets online at www.phelpsmansion.org

Dr. Cook’s Biography:

Dr. Laurence Cook is a nationally-recognized presidential historian, specializing in the personal side of the presidency. He is a lifelong collector of presidential memorabilia and has a museum-quality collection which exceeds 8,000 pieces. He is the author of two books, the most recent of which is Symbols of Patriotism: First Ladies and Daughters of the American Revolution released in December 2020. He has lectured at numerous events and historic places, including several programs for the National Park Service.

Dr. Cook has worked on several projects with President Jimmy Carter and has been a historical memorabilia consultant for the former President. He has developed a close friendship with President Carter, as well as making several appearances with him, including an historic interview.

Recently, he was appointed to Vandamere Press Author’s Council and was notified of his award of the prestigious Ella Dickey Literacy Award which recognizes a national author who has contributed to the preservation of history.