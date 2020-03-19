Price Chopper/Market 32 looking to hire more than 2,000 part time employees to respond to community needs

From Price Chopper:

SCHENECTADY, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32 is looking to hire more than 2,000 new part-time or temporary part-time teammates to better serve customers during these turbulent times. The new hires are for most of the chain’s 132 stores in six states.

“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees. At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services – and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this – we need some extra help. It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities,” said Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations.

The company is expediting the hiring and training process so that new teammates can begin working almost immediately. Applications will be taken online at: https://www.pricechopper.com/careers/

Additionally, the company hopes to begin holding in-store hiring events in the near future.

“We look forward to extending our family and sharing our sense of purpose, as we weather these challenging times,” said Miller.