Price Chopper/Market 32 announces St. Jude Children’s Research hospital fundraiser results

From Price Chopper/Market 32:

Albany, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its annual month-long St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (St. Jude) fundraising program for October, during which customers could donate to St. Jude at check out in $1 increments.

In total, more than $59,000 was raised chain wide to benefit the world-renown hospital’s fight against childhood cancer and other illnesses, including a $5,000 contribution from the Price Chopper/Market 32.

St. Jude is leading the way in helping the world understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

With a daily operating budget of $2 million, St. Jude is supported primarily by donations from the public.

Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food because St. Jude believes that all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“St. Jude has changed the lives of so many families by inventing and implementing treatments that have helped increase the childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations & consumer services.

“We are so proud to support the work that St. Jude freely shares worldwide, as it continues to improve the trajectory of childhood cancer.”

Customers at all 133 Price Chopper/Market 32 locations were able to donate through the month of October for the campaign, with all proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.