Price Chopper/Market 32 Announces St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Fundraiser Results

From Price Chopper/Market 32:

Albany, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its month-long St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraising campaign for October, during which customers could donate to St. Jude at checkout. In total, more than $72,000 was raised chainwide to benefit the world-renown hospital’s fight against childhood cancer and other illnesses.

St. Jude is leading the way in helping the world understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. With a daily operating budget of $2 million, St. Jude is supported primarily by donations from the public. Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food because St. Jude believes that all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“St. Jude continues to go above and beyond to fight childhood cancer and provide care for the families and children battling these diseases,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations & consumer services. “We are proud to support their work in finding cures and saving children.”

Customers at all 133 Price Chopper/Market 32 locations were able to donate through the month of October for the campaign, with all proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.