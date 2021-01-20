Price Chopper/Market 32 Announces Results of Salvation Army Fundraising Campaign

From Price Chopper/Market 32:

Albany, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 raised more than $73,500 in donations for The Salvation Army during its December fundraising campaign, inclusive of the chain’s $5,000 corporate match. Customers had the opportunity to round up their change during check out to make a donation.

The Salvation Army exists to meet human needs wherever, whenever, and however possible. The organization helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is serving communities with 7,600 centers of operation around the country.

“This past holiday season, The Salvation Army faced the daunting prospect of 155% more people requiring assistance while, due to the pandemic, there was a decreased number of traditional red kettles in communities,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and consumer services. “We are beyond grateful that, once again, our customers and teammates answered the call, raising vital funds to help The Salvation Army serve as many families and individuals in need as possible.”

Customers at all Price Chopper/Market 32 locations were able to donate to the campaign throughout December 2020, with all proceeds benefiting The Salvation Army.