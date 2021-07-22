Price Chopper/Market 32 Announces Fill a Glass with Hope/Fill A Plate with Promise Results

From Price Chopper/Market 32:

Albany, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its two month long Fill A Glass with Hope/Fill a Plate with Promise campaign, during which customers were encouraged to round up their totals at the register, raising $125,495.74 for regional food banks through donations from customers as well as contributions from Price Chopper/Market 32 and its trade partner, Garelick. This campaign created by the American Dairy Association encourages stores to participate so food banks can provide milk and food to those in need.

“The American Dairy Association continues to go above and beyond in their efforts to bring fresh milk to those in need,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations & consumer services. “We are proud to support their work in helping local families, especially during these times of increased food insecurity.”

The American Dairy Association is leading the way to bring fresh meals to families in need. Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, yet it is rarely donated. Raising funds through grants, individual donors and corporate sponsors, the American Dairy Association keeps 100% of all donations local to help deliver milk and essential nutrition to families with children in need in the community.

