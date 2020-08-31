Price Chopper/Market 32 Announces Disabled American Veterans Fundraiser Results

From Price Chopper/Market 32:

Albany, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its month-long Disabled American Veterans (DAV) fundraising campaign for July, during which customers could donate to DAV at checkout. In total, more than $25,000 was raised chainwide for disabled veterans and their families to help them access needed benefits and services.

DAV is a national nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. It is also a leader in connecting veterans with meaningful employment, hosting job fairs and providing resources to ensure veterans have the opportunity for success. Today, DAV is providing emergency relief funding to help veterans who have lost income due to the pandemic or suffered as a result of a natural disaster.

“For our nation’s 4.7 million disabled veterans, the coronavirus creates a set of unique challenges by placing these high-risk individuals and their families in an even more dire financial situation due to loss of income,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations & consumer services. “We are so proud to give back to those who have served our nation and protected our freedom.”

Customers at all 133 Price Chopper/Market 32 locations were able to donate to the campaign throughout the month of July, with all proceeds benefiting Disabled American Veterans.