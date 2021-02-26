Price Chopper/Market 32 and Freihofer’s complete year-long fundraising effort in support of organizations fighting genetic disease

From Price Chopper/Market 32:

Schenectady, N.Y. – Price Chopper/Market 32 and its trade partner Freihofer’s have just completed another successful annual corporate giving program, raising more than $200,000 to benefit three organizations: Muscular Dystrophy Association, Cure Rare Disease, and the Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

The supermarket chain promoted the purchase of specific Freihofer’s products in its stores with a designated donation to the charities. In March and April of 2020, the program raised $37,000 for MDA; in May and June, it raised $33,745 for Cure Rare Disease. It also raised $133,160 from July through February for Melodies Center at Albany Med, for a total of $203,905.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 and Freihofer’s have partnered in the fight against muscular diseases and childhood cancer for decades,” said Pam Cerrone, Price Chopper/Market 32’s director of community relations. “We are pleased that, with the help of our customers, we were able to raise such substantial support for these organizations.”

“It continues to be in our culture to give back to the families and communities that we serve,” said Paul Losavio, customer executive for Freihofer’s.