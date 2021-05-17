Price Chopper/Marker 32 now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointments necessary

From Price Chopper/Marker 32:

Schenectady, N.Y. –In order to make COVID-19 vaccinations even more convenient, Price Chopper/Market 32 is now offering walk-in vaccinations with no appointments needed in all of its participating New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania stores. There is no need to make an appointment though it is recommended to call the pharmacy to check the availability of doses and confirm the customer’s vaccine of choice is available. The new walk-in vaccine program went into effect today (May 13) in Pennsylvania and Connecticut and on May 6 in New York.

Customers 18 years of age and over can simply come to the pharmacy in their local Price Chopper/Market 32 anytime one hour after opening and one hour prior to closing for their vaccines. Many pharmacies are also closed for lunch from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

“Our customers are in our stores regularly, so this makes it even easier for them to get a vaccine,” said Scott Guisinger, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of pharmacy. “We encourage our customers to add vaccines to their shopping list so they can help protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

More information about the Price Chopper/Market 32 vaccine program in New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut is available at https://www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/.