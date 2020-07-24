Preview of the Launch of the Newest Mars Rover: Perseverance

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

Tish Bresee, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Friday, July 24 at 7:30 pm Live-streamed on Kopernik’s YouTube Channel

Tonight at 7:30 PM, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador will present a preview of the mission of Perseverance, NASA’s upcoming mission to Mars. Goto the banner below to learn more about Tish’s presentation. Then later tonight, Kopernik Educator Jeremy Cartie will offer another livestream of the comet NEOWISE and views of Jupiter and Saturn through Kopernik’s telescopes.

We should all strive to to be life long learners and learn something new every day. Kopernik’s Friday Night Livestream is a way to learn something you didn’t know and hopefully inspire you to continue to feed your curiosity.

In 2012, NASA landed its biggest and most technologically complex rover to explore the Martian landscape. Within the next three weeks, NASA will launch its newest rover Perseverance. Tish will talk about this newest and most technologically complex rover and what they plan to accomplish on this mission.



You will be able to ask Tish questions through the YouTube Chat window.

Friday Night Livestream

Frida, July 24 at 10 PM on Kopernik’s YouTube ChannelLivestream observing of the comet NEOWISE

The forecast for tonight shows clear skies and we will take advantage of this opportunity to livestream the comet while it is still close enough to observe. We will also swing over to the opposite side of the sky to look at Jupiter and Saturn.

Jeremy will be answering questions in the YouTube Chat.