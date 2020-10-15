Prevention Coalition of Broome County Announces Launch of Youth Marijuana Prevention Campaign

From The Prevention Coalition of Broome County:

BINGHAMTON, NY: The Prevention Coalition of Broome County is excited to announce the launch of “High Stakes”, a youth marijuana prevention campaign that aims to increase public awareness of the health risks and consequences associated with underage marijuana use, educate parents and youth about long-term physical, mental, and social health consequences associated with early onset marijuana use and decrease the rate at which Binghamton youth use marijuana. Funding for this project was provided by a grant from the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). The campaign has been developed and launched by Idea Kraft, a creative agency located in downtown Binghamton.

The multimedia campaign includes an informational website with facts, videos and resources for youth and parents, a social media campaign, TV advertisements and a community art contest with a hundred dollar cash prize. The community art contest, “High Stakes Makes”, encourages youth to share what they’re capable of when they stay drug-free on Instagram by tagging @ourhighstakes and using the hashtag #highstakesmakes. Winners will be selected and announced no later than November 20.

“We’re thrilled about the launch of the ‘High Stakes’ campaign,” said Maria Fabrizi, Prevention Coalition Coordinator. “It’s so important that everyone has the resources and information they need to stay safe and healthy as they grow up, and we’re hopeful that a multi-pronged approach can reach more community members than a traditional media campaign.”

The Prevention Coalition of Broome County’s mission is to target youth and families with effective strategies in prevention to reduce overall substance use within the community. This is done through coalition building, collaboration with local prevention providers and community partners, educating the community about substance use and addiction, and to increase protective factors by providing alternative activities throughout the community that are void of substances.

Binghamton residents are encouraged to explore the website and browse the available resources at www.ourhighstakes.com and check out @ourhighstakes on Instagram.