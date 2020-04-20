Presidential Primary / Mailcheck Cards Notice

From The Broome County Board of Elections:

The Broome County Board of Elections would like to remind voters that Governor

Cuomo officially postponed the April 28th Presidential Primary until June 23rd.

The Yellow Mail Check Cards you received in your mailbox were printed and mailed, as

required by law, prior to the Presidential Primary postponement.



The new Primary Day for all Primary Elections (Presidential, Congressional, State and

Local) is June 23rd. The new Early Voting schedule for all Primary Elections is Saturday,

June 13th – Sunday, June 21st. More information on locations and times to follow.

Voters should remember that New York is a Closed Primary State, only those registered

in a party holding a primary in their district are eligible to vote.



For the latest Election Information, to check on your Voter Registration Status, or to

apply for an Absentee Ballot just visit our website https://www.broomevotes.com/ or call the

Board of Elections weekdays from 8am-4pm at 607-778-2172.