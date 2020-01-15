President/ CEO of Tioga County Chamber of Commerce retires after 12 years of service

From the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce:

Following 12 years of service, the President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, Gwen Kania, has announced her retirement. She will step down at the end of May.

“Working for the Tioga Chamber has been the most rewarding job! The people, businesses and the community are wonderful; however, it’s time to move on to other things,” Kania said.

Kania started with the Tioga Chamber in 2008 as the Director of Operations. In 2014, when Martha Sauerbrey left her role as President, Kania assumed the position.

“Under Gwen’s leadership, many new programs such as the Annual Job Fair, the Chamber OJT program, and Restaurant Week were added. She also saw the Chamber through our Centennial year,” stated Roseann Cole, Chair of the Tioga Chamber Board of Directors and Owner of Upstate Safety Services.

The Board of Directors hopes to fill the position in order to maximize training time.

The job has been posted on indeed.com and can be seen on the Tioga Chamber website job board.